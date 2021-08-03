Sundance Record Lagoon set for grand opening Saturday

Sundance Record Lagoon will host the grand opening of its new location on Saturday at 12 p.m with a Second Line from Zelick’s Icehouse to the Sundance entrance at 241 N. LBJ Dr.

A Second Line is a traditional jazz parade common in New Orleans funeral processions. The Second Line consists of people dancing and walking along behind a brass band with umbrellas in order to celebrate the life of a person who has passed. With the help of the Time of Night band, participants will commemorate the life and legacy of Bobby Bernard, the original owner of Sundance Records.

DJ Chief & the Doomsday Device and Poolboi Blu will be DJing at Sundance Record Lagoon throughout the day.

Participants who wish to join the Second Line procession are encouraged to be at Zelick’s no later than 12:15 p.m. and to remember to bring an umbrella.

For more information, check out the Sundance Record Lagoon event page on Facebook, via their website at sundancerecordlagoon.com or by calling 512-392-7085.