Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Survivor advocates ask for action amid shelter crisis

Sun, 12/06/2020 - 5:00am

As families snuggle by the fire this holiday season, 48% of domestic violence survivors will be turned away from emergency shelters because of lack of capacity and funding issues. That percentage has been on the rise for the last five years. In Hays County, every room at the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020