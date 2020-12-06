Survivor advocates ask for action amid shelter crisis Sun, 12/06/2020 - 5:00am As families snuggle by the fire this holiday season, 48% of domestic violence survivors will be turned away from emergency shelters because of lack of capacity and funding issues. That percentage has been on the rise for the last five years. In Hays County, every room at the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center’s ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Survivor advocates ask for action amid shelter crisis