Suspect exits home following blast used by US Marshal

Law enforcement arrested a man on Monday around 1:30 p.m. from a home on County Road, which is near the Hays County Jail and largely runs parallel to Interstate 35. City officials said the marshals requested assistance from the San Marcos Police Department, but that SMPD was not part of the investigation. The marshal service did not respond to a request for information as of the time of press. According to neighbors near the scene, law enforcement directed the individual to come out of the house without success. Law enforcement then used what the neighbors described as a concussive blast, which blew out the windows of the home, before the individual came out of the building and was arrested.

Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat