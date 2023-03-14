Suspects arrested following series of burglaries in county

A joint investigation between the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Kyle Police Department culminated in the arrests this week of four individuals on multiple charges including burglary, vehicle and firearm theft and credit/debit card abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 26, 2022, several suspects from Austin traveled to the Kyle/Buda area and at that time allegedly committed multiple burglaries and thefts, that included vehicles. Property stolen at that time included firearms and credit/debit cards. Officers said approximately 21 unlocked vehicles were burglarized and where keys may have been left inside, vehicles were stolen. These vehicles were later recovered in Austin, deputies stated.

Two adults were identified in this crime spree, and were later arrested in Hays County in connection to for a variety of criminal offenses.

Arrested were Eduardo Steven Telule-Oviedo, 18, and Naomi Davis, 19, no addresses listed. In addition, the office stated that two juveniles were charged but were not identified.

Deputies stated that on Jan. 4, they attempted to stop a silver SUV for speeding in the Dripping Springs area. At that time, the driver of the SUV was able to evade capture and was not immediately located. Officials said the SUV was stolen out of Austin, and it was determined to have been used in the commission of a series of burglaries involving an adult male and a juvenile female in Hays County.

The male was later identified as Eduardo Steven Telule-Oviedo, who was processed and received 14 charges including burglary of a vehicle, (class A misdemeanor); evading with a motor vehicle (3rd degree felony); theft (state jail felony); and engaging in organized criminal activity (3rd degree felony). He received a $750 bond per charge, for a total bond of $10,500.

Deputies stated that Davis was arrested and received 10 charges including burglary of a vehicle (class A misdemeanor); credit card/debit card abuse (state jail felony); theft of firearm (state jail felony); and engaging in organized criminal activity (3rd degree felony). She received a $500 bond per charge for a total of $5,000.

The sheriff’s office said it is asking the community to be aware, lock vehicles, and don’t leave firearms or keys inside. Sheriff Gary Cutler stated he would like to thank the deputies and detectives that worked tirelessly on this case, along with the community, specifically those that provided video evidence as this assistance helped clear over 20 active criminal cases.

For anyone with additional information regarding this ongoing investigation, contact Det. Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS where one may submit information online to the Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.