Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
SWAT situation shuts down I-35 frontage road, suspect in custody
San Marcos police and Hays County SWAT surrounded the Days Inn on Tuesday.
Law enforcement shutdown the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road at Hopkins Street for approximately an hour.
A suspect in the incident that occurred near 1005 North I-35 was arrested, SMPD said. A City of San Marcos spokesperson said additional information was not immediately available. For updates regarding Tuesday’s SWAT incident visit sanmarcosrecord.com.