Above, Mendez Elementary students introduce their classmates during a talent showcase on Friday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

TALENTED STRIKERS: Mendez Elementary students show off their skills

Sun, 05/08/2022 - 5:00am
Sunday, May 8, 2022

Mendez Elementary School hosted a community reception, thanking volunteer community partners on Friday. Mendez students, who go by their mascot name ‘Strikers,’ showcased their talents during a show for community members.

Mendez’s GarageBand performed, Jacob Prado sang “Somebody You Loved.” George Garcia worked on art to the sounds of Mozart.

Camila Villareal sang “La Llorona (Above).

Mendez’s Ballet Folklorico (below right) performed. 

