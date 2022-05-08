TALENTED STRIKERS: Mendez Elementary students show off their skills

Mendez Elementary School hosted a community reception, thanking volunteer community partners on Friday. Mendez students, who go by their mascot name ‘Strikers,’ showcased their talents during a show for community members.

Mendez’s GarageBand performed, Jacob Prado sang “Somebody You Loved.” George Garcia worked on art to the sounds of Mozart.

Camila Villareal sang “La Llorona (Above).

Mendez’s Ballet Folklorico (below right) performed.