Texans ages 12-15 now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that adolescent Texans between the ages of 12-15 are now eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas’ move follows federal guidance, allowing the newest age group to receive a vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for adolescents on Monday and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended it for 12-15 year olds on Tuesday.

“While children are less likely than adults to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, they can be infected with the virus and spread infection in their homes and communities,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infections disease services, and chair of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “DSHS believes that promptly vaccinating the adolescents in this age group is another valuable tool that will help end the COVID-19 pandemic and have a direct and positive effect on schools being open for classroom learning.”

Parental consent is required for the vaccination of children in this age group, the DSHS stated, adding that consent may be given orally or in writing. A parent or guardian does not need to be present for the adolescent to be vaccinated, unless required by the vaccine provider, the DSHS said.

Hays County Judge Ruben Beccera said children in the 12-15-year-old age group will be allowed to receive a Pfizer vaccine as early as Thursday, including at an after-hours clinic scheduled for 5-10 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center in San Marcos.

“I’ve pushed hard to provide the vaccines to our youth and am grateful that we have been given the green light to do so,” Becerra said, adding that the county, “will continue to vaccinate all those in our community who wish to receive it.”

As of Wednesday, over 100,000 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the DSHS, 100,329 county citizens have received one vaccine dose, while 75,703 residents are fully vaccinated.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people ages 12-17 at this time. Youth and parents should contact providers in their area to ensure they are offering the Pfizer vaccine before making an appointment or attending a walk-up vaccine clinic, the DSHS said.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.