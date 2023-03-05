Texas Emergency Management officials urge Texans impacted by storms to report damage

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) urges all Texans impacted by this week’s severe storms to self-report property damage using TDEM’s iSTAT damage survey.

“As we work with local officials to help communities recover from this week’s severe storms, we are asking Texans whose properties sustained damage to report that damage utilizing our online reporting tool,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Reporting damages will help local and state officials identify where resources are needed most.”

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to prepare state emergency response resources in advance of potential severe weather impacts to Texas. TDEM continues engaging those state resources in support of local officials across the state as recovery efforts and damage assessments begin.

With damage assessments ongoing, impacted Texans are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses during this severe weather event using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The iSTAT survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online at damage.tdem. texas.gov, by clicking 'Severe Weather March 1st – Ongoing.' The information provided by Texans in the iSTAT survey aids emergency management officials in gaining an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

Tutorial videos in English and Spanish are available here to explain how to fill out the iSTAT surveys.