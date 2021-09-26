Texas law limits medication abortions as near-ban remains

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday lauded another new abortion law that tightens limits on abortion-inducing medications, creating an additional layer of restrictions after a near-total ban on abortion in the state began this month.The new restrictions, which take effect in December, shrinks the window when doctors ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!