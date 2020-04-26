Texas State creates Bobcat Cares program to aid students Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:00am Texas State University announced a new program which will provide $30 million to aid currently enrolled and eligible students with COVID-19 related expenses. Texas State’s Bobcat Cares programs will provide emergency grants for all students enrolled in summer courses, prorated refunds of certain spring semester charges and a new scholarship to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Texas State creates Bobcat Cares program to aid students