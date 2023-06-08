Texas State graduate student scholarships

Eleven Texas State University graduate students were awarded the Philanthropic Educational Organization International Peace Scholarship for 2023-2024.

This scholarship provides up to $12,500 per year for women from other countries who are pursuing graduate studies in the United States.

This year's class of six new recipients and five renewals includes the first-ever awardees from Ghana and Sierra Leone. Graduate program and concentrations represented for the first time this year include electrical engineering, geography and sustainability studies.

The six new recipients are: Hilary Ansah, a doctoral geography student from Ghana; Charmaine Denison- George, a master’s creative writing student from Sierra Leone; Nakky Ekeanyanwu, a doctoral geographic information science student from Nigeria; Hurunnahar Khushi, a master’s integrated agricultural sciences student from Bangladesh; Maria Sultana, a master’s electrical engineering student from Bangladesh; Neelam Thapa Magar, a master’s sustainability studies student from Nepal; This year’s five renewal recipients are: Semilore Adelugba, a doctoral developmental education student from Nigeria; Mai Bui, a doctoral mathematics education student from Vietnam; Maryam Ghadami, a master’s civil engineering student from Iran; Idza Luhumyo, a master’s creative writing student from Kenya; and Mar Moretta-Urdiales, a doctoral aquatic resources and integrative biology student from Ecuador.

'Remarkably, 61 Texas State graduate students have now received this award with the assistance of Andrea Hilkovitz and Brian Smith,” said Andrea Golato, dean of The Graduate College and professor of German. “We also continue to have a 100% success rate among renewal applicants.”