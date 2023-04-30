Texas State, Laredo College transfer agreement to facilitate admissions

Texas State University and Laredo College officials announced a formal agreement designed to ease the transfer of students from Laredo to the San Marcos campus.

The new articulation agreement establishes an easily transferable core curriculum and serves to assure Laredo College students that identified courses will transfer to a degree program at Texas State with no loss of credit.

The agreement was signed into effect at Laredo College’s Ft. McIntosh Campus by Texas State President Kelly Damphousse and Laredo College President Minita Ramirez.

“I graduated from a community college, and worked for three years as a prison guard before transferring to a university to complete my bachelor’s degree. So I understand how well community colleges and universities can partner to improve the social and economic mobility for Texans,” Damphousse said. “This transfer agreement with our colleagues at Laredo College is an exciting step forward in our efforts to eliminate barriers to higher education for our students. We are grateful to our partners at Laredo College for their commitment to streamline the process for students, and I am looking forward to welcoming many more students from Laredo into the Bobcat community.”

The agreement guarantees Texas State admission to Laredo College students with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.25 on a 4.0 scale and a minimum of 30 semester credit hours. Students from Laredo College who meet Texas State’s general admission requirements with a completed core curriculum, associate of arts, associate of science and associate of applied science will also receive guaranteed admission.

Admission to Texas State does not automatically guarantee admission to all degree granting programs, majors, minors or fields of concentration offered by the university, but incoming Laredo College transfer students may compete for admission to specific programs on equal footing as students who began at Texas State as freshmen.

“We are enthusiastic to enter into this agreement with our great friends from Texas State University,” Ramírez said. “This partnership will facilitate a seamless transition and make the process as simple and stress-free as possible for our students. We look forward to continue our collaboration with Texas State University and offer more opportunities to Texans in pursuit of a higher education.” Laredo College and Texas State will also collaborate to provide a smooth transition for qualified students wishing to enter the Honors College at Texas State.