Texas State University honors faculty, staff during Fall 2022 Convocation

More than two dozen faculty and staff awards were presented during Texas State University’s Fall 2022 Convocation.

This year’s recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Teaching are Catherine A. Cherrstrom, associate professor in the Department of Organization, Workforce and Leadership Studies; Joshua H. Miller, assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies; and Jonathan T. Zmikly, senior lecturer in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The two recipients of this year’s Presidential Awards for Excellence in Scholarly and Creative Activities are Craig M. Johnson, professor of practice in the School of Music; and Ryan G. Anderson, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Sciences.

Hiro Lee Tanaka, assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics, will present this year’s Presidential Seminar.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Service went to Barbara A. Hewitt, associate professor in the Department of Health Information Management; and Vlasta L. Silhavy, senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Dance.

The Alumni Association recognized Cindy L. Royal, professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, as the recipient of the Teaching Award of Honor.

The Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation selected David E. Lemke, professor in the Department of Biology, as Texas State’s 25th Piper Professor.

The Faculty Senate recognized David E. Lemke, professor in the Department of Biology; Michelle E. Nance, professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance; and Charise N. Pimentel, professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, as the recipients of the Everette Swinney Faculty Senate Excellence in Teaching Award.

Susan S. Morrison, professor in the Department of English; and Rodney E. Rohde, professor and chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program were named Regents’ Professors by the Texas State University System Board of Regents. Knudson and Shields are the 17th and 18th faculty members to receive this designation.

Ting Liu, professor in the Department of Health and Human Performance was the recipient of the TSUS Regents’ Teacher Award.

Mary Ann Mendoza, executive assistant in the Office of the President, was the recipient of the TSUS Regents’ Staff Excellence Award.

This year’s new University Distinguished Professors are Jason J. Kwak, professor in the School of Music; and Jon S. Lasser, professor in the Department of Counseling, Leadership, Adult Education and School Psychology.

The seven retired faculty members who were named Distinguished Professors Emeriti were Vicki S. Brittain, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Political Science; Marcus K. Felson, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Criminal Justice and Criminology; Charles R. Hurt, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Music; Elizabeth M. Makowski, Distinguished Professor Emerita of History; Charles Ney, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Theatre and Dance; John C. Schmidt, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Music; and William E. Stone, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

The award for 2022 Employee of the Year went to Jonathan H. Hernandez, assistant director of Campus Recreation. Winners of this year’s Mariel Muir Mentoring Award were Clarena Larrotta, professor in the Department of Counseling, Leadership, Adult Education and School Psychology; and Allison R. Glass-Smith, coordinator of department recruiting in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies.

