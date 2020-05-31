Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Texas State University to study Chagas disease threat to military

Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:00am

The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped Texas State University to conduct a study assessing the threat of Chagas disease to military bases. Assistant professor in the School of Health Administration Paula Stigler Granados has been awarded a two-year, $700,000 grant to study Chagas disease in the southwestern United States. The project,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020