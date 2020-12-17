Texas State University triples scholarship funding beginning fall 2021

Texas State University has nearly tripled the amount of funding available for scholarships in 2021.

Beginning fall 2021, approximately $15.9 million will be available for freshman assured scholarships, a $10.5 million increase over fall 2020.

"Improving student success by reducing financial barriers is a key goal of the increase," university president Denise M. Trauth, said. "With a record number of more than 32,600 freshmen applications in fall 2020, the need to expand the scholarship program to reach more students was apparent.

"As a research university, a key measure of Texas State's excellence is the high quality of the students entering as freshmen," she said. "Expanding the assured scholarship program to include a larger group of incoming freshmen will help make a Texas State education a reality for more deserving students."

Freshman assured scholarships are awarded based on a student’s academic credentials. The scholarships are guaranteed to all qualified residents and nonresidents (including international students) provided they are admitted to Texas State as a first-time incoming freshman and meet the minimum scholarship qualifications prior to their first semester.

"The significant increase in merit aid, coupled with test optional admissions, underscore the university’s commitment to being truly accessible to all qualified students," said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "There has never been a better time to consider Texas State University."

The move also supports Texas State's commitment to the state's TX60x30 Higher Education Plan, which aims to dramatically increase the number of Texans with higher education degrees or certificates while simultaneously reining in student debt.

Research shows the U.S. created 11.6 million new jobs in the years immediately following the recession of 2008, and that 99% of those new jobs went to workers who had some form of higher education.

"Texas State understands that many families are being impacted by current economic conditions. This scholarship expansion is a critical show of support during and after the pandemic for our fellow Texans," Trauth said. "The economic outlook for our state depends on a majority of Texans earning degrees to build an innovative workforce prepared for the future. Students who want to fill the jobs of the future should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and explore the field that inspires them."

The growth of Texas State's assured scholarship program follows the university's expansion of the Bobcat Promise Program in May. Designed for first-time freshmen, the Bobcat Promise covers full tuition and fees for families with adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2021. Students must fill out an admissions application and file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the deadline. For more information, visit www.finaid.txstate.edu/undergraduate/freshman-aid-programs/bobcatpromise....