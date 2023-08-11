Texas State welcomes scholar, agricultural economics expert

The Department of Agricultural Sciences at Texas State University will host a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence from Bangladesh during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Md. Akhtaruzzaman Khan, Ph.D., an expert in agricultural economics at Bangladesh Agricultural University, was selected for the Fulbright award by the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

At Texas State, Khan will teach courses and collaborate on research projects with Texas State faculty as well as prominent agricultural economists from other American institutions.

The Fulbright Scholar- in-Residence Program brings visiting scholars from abroad to U.S. colleges and universities to help them internationalize their curricula, campuses and surrounding communities.

The visiting scholars also diversify the educational experiences of their students, faculty, staff and stakeholders.

Khan is one of more than 45 Fulbright Scholars- in-Residence, and among 1,000 outstanding foreign faculty and professionals who will teach and pursue research in the U.S. for the coming academic year through the worldwide Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. It is funded through an annual appropriation from the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Participating governments and home and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide.

For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit fulbrightprogram. org.