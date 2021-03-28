Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Texas warrant, amnesty round up kicks off in April

Sun, 03/28/2021 - 5:00am

U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement agencies throughout Texas will begin a massive effort in April known as the Texas Warrant Roundup to collect debt owed on outstanding warrants. “If you've forgotten to pay a ticket or appear for a court date, you may have an outstanding arrest warrant in your ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021