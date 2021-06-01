Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

Thousands turn out for air, car show at San Marcos Regional Airport

Tue, 06/01/2021 - 6:20pm
Go Wheels Up! 2021
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

For a second time, Go Wheels Up! Texas — a car show, musical entertainment and ever-popular air show — was held at the San Marcos Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands turned out in attendance. The air show featured the Air Force F-16 Viper demonstration team along with several performances by some of the top aerobatic pilots and skydivers in the nation. The car show showcased hundreds of classic, exotic and unique automobiles from across the state. 

