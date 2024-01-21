Tony Belmonte named Krewe of Okeanos 2024 Poster Artist

The Krewe of Okeanos has named Tony Belmonte the 2024 poster artist.

“Tony was selected for his dazzling and vibrant art which perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Carnival,' Wayne Kraemer, President of the Krewe, said.

The poster will be used to promote the Krewe’s 2024 parade which will roll on Saturday February 10, 2024, at noon.

Born in Valencia, Spain in 1974, Tony Belmonte is a self-described artist of the Mediterranean, profoundly influenced by his upbringing in this culturally rich and diverse region. Belmonte noted, “The Mediterranean has a storied history, marked by the artistic contributions of ancient civilizations and modern influences, all of which have left an indelible mark on my artistry.”

In 1985, Belmonte and his family migrated to San Marcos, Texas, where he quickly forged a deep connection with the beautiful town. Nestled beside a spring-fed river and renowned as a college town that welcomes a diverse population, San Marcos swiftly became Tony’s true home. It was here that he embarked on a life journey that has brought him to his current point in time.

Inspired by the vibrant and diverse community of San Marcos, which blends traditional and contemporary influences, Belmonte found a rich source of inspiration in the region’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. The town’s thriving creative scene, encompassing galleries and street art, provide an ideal environment for him to nurture his artistic talents. Belmonte, a young man brimming with charisma and creativity, discovered that by merging the influences of both the Mediterranean and San Marcos, he could create art without limits. He began collaborating with local artists and cultivated relationships with the many talented individuals who surround him.

Belmonte’s journey from the vibrant Mediterranean culture of Valencia to the artistic haven of San Marcos, is nothing short of captivating. His ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences and collaborate with aspiring artists ultimately gave birth to Belmonte Art. Today, with hundreds of paintings sold and murals adorning walls across Texas, he has left a colorful and indelible mark on the artistic landscape of Texas.

Belmonte’s bold strokes and vibrant use of color have truly resonated with collectors from coast to coast, capturing not only their hearts, but also adorning their wall with his distinctive and captivating works.

In the 2024 poster, Tony used a striking green and orange palette evocative of the bright colors of carnival. The center point of the poster is an image of Okeanos, the god of rivers, set against a shell backdrop. Whimsical mermaids playing horns serve as heralds while other sea and water creatures populate the painting surrounded by musical notes. The result is a beautifully fanciful and strikingly colorful work of art.

The Krewe will produce a very limited edition of fine art prints of the poster. For information on acquiring one of the prints please contact kreweofokeanosinformation@ gmail.com.