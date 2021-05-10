Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Darby Pitts stands near her queso. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

'TOO GOUDA BE TRUE'

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 6:19pm
San Marcans show off their best quesos at Zelicks cookoff
Monday, May 10, 2021

Zelicks hosted its inaugural Queso Meltdown on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Attendees were able to grab a wristband, a basket of chips, sample the many selections of queso and cast their vote in a ballot box. Ten teams competed in the competition and there was a three-way-tie for first place. The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos, Taproom’s Queso Squad and MBTX Burger Shop-Middleton Brewery were the winners of the Queso Meltdown.

Below, Lucy Johnson and Ryan Patrick Perkins, representing the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos, showcase their queso.

Below, Team "Too Gouda Be True" shows off its queso. 

