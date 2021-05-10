Zelicks hosted its inaugural Queso Meltdown on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Attendees were able to grab a wristband, a basket of chips, sample the many selections of queso and cast their vote in a ballot box. Ten teams competed in the competition and there was a three-way-tie for first place. The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos, Taproom’s Queso Squad and MBTX Burger Shop-Middleton Brewery were the winners of the Queso Meltdown.

Below, Lucy Johnson and Ryan Patrick Perkins, representing the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos, showcase their queso.

Below, Team "Too Gouda Be True" shows off its queso.