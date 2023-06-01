Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
It was smiles all around following the conclusion of the 46th Annual Heritage Tour held on the campus of Texas State University. Top, are from left, TXST President Kelly Damphousse, Georgia Freiling, Libby Young, Gloria Ingram, Tour Chair Bronwyn Sergi, Brent and Liz Tuttle and Heritage President Debbie Austin. Above, left, are the Siren Strings, a string quartet, playing at the Richard A. Castro Undergraduate Center. Above, right, are TXST Head Coach GJ Kinne, David Bailiff, special assistant to Kinne, Bronwyn Sergi, After Party Chair, Michelle Harper, Debbie Austin and Tour Co-Chair Heather Demere.
Photos by Heritage Association

Tremendous Spring Tour

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 12:00am
Thursday, June 1, 2023

