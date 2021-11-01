Tuesday marks election day for 2 city council places, propositions

San Marcos residents will have their chance to vote on two city council places and 13 city propositions on Tuesday.

Eight Texas constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for San Marcos and Hays County residents to vote on.

According to the secretary of state’s office, ​​9,949 Hays County residents cast their ballot early — 6.08% of 156,297 registered voters.

In San Marcos, city council Place 5 incumbent Mark Gleason is challenged by Zach Sambrano. In Place 6 two former San Marcos City Councilmembers Jude Prather and Mark Rockeymoore will vie for the seat. Rockeymoore was recently a city councilmember from 2018-2020. Prather served terms on the city council from 2010-2016.

There are also 13 propositions on the ballot for San Marcos voters: (Propositions are listed as they will appear on the ballot)

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION A

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 1.03 of the City Charter (Statement of Goals) to replace the current section with a new statement of goals of city government that is organized by the categories of people, place, environment, economy, and public services.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION B

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 3.01(c) of the City Charter (City Council -- Number, Selection, and Term) to establish term limits for council members by providing that a council member elected at the regular election held in November of 2022 or at any regular election held thereafter shall be ineligible to run for any city council position, other than mayor, for two years after serving three consecutive terms of office.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION C

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 3.01(c) of the City Charter (City Council -- Number, Selection and Term) to establish term limits for the position of mayor by providing that a person elected as mayor at the regular election held in November of 2024 or at any regular election held thereafter shall be ineligible to run again for mayor for a period of two years after serving four consecutive terms in that position.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION D

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 3.09 (Meetings of the City Council) to require all regular city council meeting agendas to include “Citizen Comment Period” and “Question and Answer Session with Press and Public” as agenda items.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION E

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.01(b) of the City Charter (City Manager -- Term and Salary) to allow the removal of city manager by a vote of four members of the entire city council instead of five members, as currently required.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION F

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.01(c)(2) of the City Charter (City Manager -- Duties of the City Manager) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city manager’s appointment of assistant city managers.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION G

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.02 of the City Charter (City Clerk) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city clerk’s appointment of assistant city clerks.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION H

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.02 of the City Charter (City Clerk) to change the residency requirement for the position of city clerk to allow the person appointed to that position to reside in either the city limits, as currently required, or within Hays County or within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION I

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.03(b) of the City Charter (Municipal Court) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the presiding judge’s appointment of a municipal court clerk and assistant clerks.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION J

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.03(b) of the City Charter (Municipal Court) to remove the residency requirement for appointment of the presiding judge.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION K

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 4.04 of the City Charter (City Attorney) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city attorney’s appointment of assistant city attorneys.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION L

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 7.01(a) of the City Charter (Planning and Zoning Commission) to add a provision stating that no action of the planning and zoning commission shall have any force or effect unless it is adopted by a vote of five or more of its members.

CITY OF SAN MARCOS, PROPOSITION M

Vote for or against: The amendment of Section 12.12(a)(4) of the City Charter (Charter Review Commission) to require the charter review commission to make a final report of its recommendations and require that the chair or a designated member of the commission present the report to the city council.

San Marcos voting locations include:

Broadway — 401 Broadway St. #A

Hays County Government Center — 712 South Stagecoach Trail

Texas State University, LBJ Student Center — 601 University Dr.

Brookdale San Marcos North — 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Calvary Baptist Church — 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos — 211 Lee St.

Dunbar Center — 801 Martin Luther King Drive

First Baptist Church San Marcos — 325 West McCarty Lane

Promiseland Church — 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station #5 — 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes — 820 Sturgeon Drive

San Marcos Public Library — 625 East Hopkins St.

Sinai Pentecostal Church — 208 Laredo St.

South Hays Fire Department Station #12 — 8301 Ranch Road 12

Election day voting takes place Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Results will be posted shortly after 7 p.m.