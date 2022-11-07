Tuesday marks Election Day: San Marcos mayor, city council places, marijuana on the ballot

Voters in San Marcos will have their chance to cast their ballots for San Marcos mayor, two city council positions and a proposition on Tuesday.

In the mayoral election, incumbent Jane Hughson is seeking a third term and faces a challenge from former Mayor John Thomaides. San Marcos City Councilmember Maxfield Baker is running for reelection for council Place 1. Matthew Mendoza, a current member of the Planning and Zoning commission, is challenging Baker for Place 1. San Marcos City Councilmember Saul Gonzales is running for reelection for council place 2. Atom Von Arndt is challenging Gonzales for Place 2.

Voters will also consider Proposition A, which eliminates the enforcement of marijuana possession up to 4 ounces. San Marcos police, however, could cite an individual or make an arrest for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana if it’s a part of an investigation involving a felony-level narcotics case or the investigation of a violent felony.

Additionally, if the ordinance is passed, citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia should not be issued, a prohibition against city funds or personnel to conduct THC concentration testing would be established, and there would also be a prohibition against city police using the odor of marijuana or hemp as a probable cause for search or seizure.

The ordinance would only be applicable to the San Marcos Police Department. The ordinance, if passed, would not bind Texas State University police, Hays County Sheriff’s Office or Texas Department of Public Safety to decriminalize up to 4 ounces of marijuana in San Marcos.

In a countywide election, voters can cast their votes for county judge. Incumbent Ruben Becerra, Democrat, faces off against Republican challenger Mark Jones — current Hays County Commissioner Pct. 2.

Early voting numbers down from 2018, 2020

More than 65,000 Hays County registered voters cast their ballots early, either by mail or in person.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, 65,332 of 167,750 registered Hays County — 38.95% — have voted early. Those numbers are down compared to the 2020 general election and 2018 midterm election.

In 2020, 97,629 of 152,840 registered Hays County voters voted early — 63.88%. In 2018, 62,583 of 134,403 Hays County registered voters went to the polls early — 42.6%.

Voting locations and times

Election Day voting takes place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. San Marcos voters can vote at any of Hays County’s 40 polling locations.

There are 15 polling places in San Marcos.

Broadway (Christus Trinity Clinic), 401 Broadway St. #A

Brookdale San Marcos, North 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee St.

Dunbar Center 801 Martin Luther King Drive

First Baptist Church San Marcos 325 West McCarty Lane

Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 South Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive

Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Department Station, #5 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Dr.

San Marcos Public Library, 625 East Hopkins St.

Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St.

South Hays Fire Department Station #12, 8301 Ranch Road 12

Stone Brook Seniors Community, 300 South Stagecoach Trail

To see the full ballot and a list of voting locations throughout the county visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/no....