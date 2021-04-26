Tuesday marks final day of early voting for SMCISD board election

Early voting for the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees election wraps up Tuesday.

Two at-large positions on the board are up for election on May 1. Six candidates are vying for the two three-year terms: Incumbent Anne Halsey, Andrew Fay, Mari Salmi, Nicholas “Nico” Costilla, Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy and Roger E. Davis.

Voters in Hays and Caldwell counties will be able to vote early at the following locations in San Marcos: Live Oak Health, 401 Broadway Street Suite #A; Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail #1012; and the Texas State Performing Arts Center, 430 Moon Street. Voting on Tuesday at these locations takes place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Voting on May 1 will take place at the early voting locations and the Dunbar Center — 801 MLK Dr. — and San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive. Voting day hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For voters in Guadalupe County, early voting and May 1 voting will take place at St. Joseph Mission — 5093 Redwood Road.

Early voting on Tuesday begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Voting day takes place on May 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.