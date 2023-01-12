TxDOT work closes access to portion of Old Bastrop Highway

The Texas Department of Transportation has closed access to Old Bastrop Highway (CR 266) south of State Highway 80.

The road closure comes as TxDOT conducts work at the intersection of SH 80 and Old Bastrop Highway. The road will remain closed as work continues. TxDOT currently estimates work to last until late January.

Travelers attempting to access destinations on Old Bastrop Highway south of SH 80 in this area will utilize portions of eastbound SH 80 and Old Martindale.

Travelers should allow for additional time to navigate the detour route during this time period. Proper detour signage will be placed along the detour route to help travelers navigate the route. Additionally, eastbound and westbound traffic is reduced from two lanes in each direction to a single lane in each direction with a continuous left turn lane and traffic has shifted to the newly widened north side of SH 80 during widening on the south side of the roadway.

For any questions regarding the road closure or detour, please contact the TxDOT South Travis Area Office at 512-282-2113.