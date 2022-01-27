TXST announces major transfer scholarship initiative

More than 3,100 new transfer students enrolled at Texas State in fall 2021. Transfer students comprise approximately 36% of the university's undergraduate enrollment, representing 900 different institutions from 47 states and U.S. territories.

Texas State University announced a new scholarship initiative that will make $2.1 million in assured scholarships available beginning in fall 2022 to new incoming transfer students.

First time transfer students with 30 earned credit hours and the required cumulative GPA will qualify for the two-year transfer assured scholarship.

Transfer assured scholarships are awarded based on a student’s academic credentials. The scholarships are guaranteed to all qualified residents and nonresidents (including international students) provided they are admitted to Texas State as a first-time incoming transfer and meet the scholarship qualifications prior to their first semester.

The new transfer scholarship has the potential to reach more than 1,700 new transfers for fall 2022.

“The new transfer scholarship will make the Texas State experience accessible to many deserving transfer students who have the ability, the drive and the desire to attend,” said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “If you’re a transfer student with 30 earned semester hours, there has never been a better time to consider Texas State University.”

The move supports Texas State's commitment to the state's TX60x30 Higher Education Plan, which aims to dramatically increase the number of Texans with higher education degrees or certificates while simultaneously reining in student debt.

According to the university, “Being "transfer-friendly'” is more than a catchphrase; it is an institutional commitment by Texas State to make the assimilation process responsive to new transfers. US News & World Report ranked Texas State as the No. 18 most popular destination in the U.S. for transfer students for fall 2020.”

Texas State has also received a $3 million grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to provide scholarships to support displaced Texas workers who need to reskill or upskill to get back into the workforce. The grant is available to Texas students who have previously attended higher education institutions but left college before earning a degree.

For more information, visit www.finaid.txstate.edu/.