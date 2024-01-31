TXST buys apartments for student housing

Texas State University’s student population is growing alongside that of the city’s. With an influx of students, the university is continually looking for ways to provide affordable housing that is not just for freshmen.

Dr. Bill Mattera, executive director for housing and residence life, said the school purchased two apartment buildings, Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts, on Dec. 18.

“We don’t intend to take down Sanctuary and Vistas. We intend to operate them as they are,” Mattera said. “The goal for these properties is not to have more first year student housing, which I think a lot of folks believe it is. It is actually to have us in control of some upper division housing for affordability reasons [and] … some scholarships and things that require students to live on campus. So we need to have some level of upper division housing.”

Mattera said the university is really excited to increase the amount of “upper level” student housing on tap, particularly to increase the options available to students close to campus.

“So Bobcat Village Apartments, which is out by the stadium, will also transfer to upper division housing,” Mattera said. “We’re just excited to add these to the inventory as sort of like a holistic upper division part of our portfolio that we don’t really have right now with our traditional halls. So our hope is just to offer a good experience for students in apartment housing. That’s really sort of the motivation behind this purchase.”

Mattera said that the school will honor all existing leases, so non-student residents will not be required to move until their lease is up.

“Students that live there will not be expected to be out. Everyone else, we’ll honor the lease they have,” Mattera said. “So if their lease is up in July, then they won’t let them renew. Some folks have already renewed for next year. We’ll honor those.”

According to the Texas State University website, there are several options currently available for single occupancy rooms in the residence halls and only one option for apartment living, which is at Bobcat Village. The price is listed per student per semester: $4,800 for Brogdon Hall, $4,800 for Chautauqua Hall, $4,800 for Elena Zamora O’Shea Hall, $5,350 for Falls Hall, $4,800 for First Five Freedom Hall, $4,800 for Gaillardia Hall, $4,800 for Mesquite Hall, $5,350 for San Jacinto Hall, $5,350 for San Marcos Hall, $5,350 for Sayers Hall, $5,500 for a one-bedroom apartment at Bobcat Village and $5,500 for a two bedroom apartment at Bobcat Village.

According to the Texas State Resident Life website, all fees for Sanctuary Lofts and Vistas are proposed until approved by the Board of Regents from the Texas State University System.

The proposed average monthly fees for Sanctuary Lofts are: $35 for parking, $77 for utilities and $12 for liability insurance. The monthly rates are less if a ten month housing contract is signed except for with the four bedroom apartments. The ten month rate without a contract is: $11,690 to $13,340 for a studio apartment, $13,340 to $15,140 for a one bedroom/one bath apartment, $15,340 for a one bedroom/two bath apartment, $10,140 to $10,390 for a two bedroom/ two bathroom apartment and $7,990 to $8,240 for a four bedroom apartment.

The proposed average monthly fees for Vistas are: $75 for parking, $66 for utilities and $12 for liability insurance. The monthly rates are less if a ten month housing contract is signed for all apartment types. The ten month rate without a contract is: $13,490 for a studio apartment, $14,340 to $14,440 for a one bedroom/one bath apartment, $8,740 to $9,140 for a two bedroom/one bath apartment, $10,340 to $11,340 for a two bedroom/two bathroom apartment, $8,940 to $9,440 for a three bedroom/ two bathroom apartment, $9,040 to $9,590 for a three bedroom 2.5 bath, $9,190 to $9,790 for a three bedroom/ three bathroom, $8,590 to $9,040 for a four bedroom/three and a half bath, and $8,640 to $9,140 for a four bedroom/ four bathroom apartment.