TXST named among ‘The Best 387 Colleges’ by The Princeton Review

Texas State University was named among the Princeton Review’s best 387 colleges in the country.

The university was profiled and recommended Texas State in its 2022 edition of its annual college guide, The Best 387 Colleges. The Princeton Review, an education services company, doesn’t rank universities in numerical order in its college guide.

According to Texas State, only 13% of the 3,000 four-year colleges in the U.S. are profiled in the book. The Princeton Review selects colleges for its book based on data collected annually from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. The education services company also considers date gathered from surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for the guide.

The Princeton Review's school profiles in The Best 387 Colleges are posted at www.princetonreview.com/press/best-387-colleges where they can be searched for free with site registration.