TXST named among top institutions for social impact

Texas State University was named among the top educations for social impact on the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings for 2022.

Texas State, which was listed for the fourth consecutive year, was included in the 101-200 cohort. Texas State said it was one of just four universities in the state to be recognized. Only the first 100 institutions were assigned individual numerical rankings.

Texas State scored five top 100 worldwide rankings, including one top 25 placement, in the individual categories, the university said.

THE University Impact Rankings assess universities worldwide against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), using calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas: research, outreach and stewardship. The rankings include more than 1,400 universities from 106 countries.

The global university ranking approach aims to measure institutions’ impact on society, evaluating their performance on the 17 SDG. The SDG – which includes providing inclusive and equitable quality education, achieving gender equality and fostering innovation – were adopted by the U.N. in 2016 and provide a framework for developing the world in a sustainable way.

Texas State's result is based on its performance on SDG 17 - Partnership for the Goals, and the five SDGs the university scored highest on:

Clean Water and Sanitation (Texas State ranked 24th)

Zero Hunger (Texas State ranked 57th)

Life Below Water (Texas State ranked 61st)

Gender Equality (Texas State ranked 65th)

Sustainable Cities and Communities (Texas State ranked 98th)

The University Impact Rankings metrics were developed in partnership with Vertigo Ventures and Elsevier. For more information on the ranking methodology, visit www.timeshighereducation.com/impact-rankings-2022-partnerships-goals-sdg....

The University Impact Rankings list is led by Western Sydney University, Australia, with Arizona State University second and Western University, Canada, third.

For the complete rankings, visit www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings.

See more Texas State rankings and recognitions at www.txstate.edu/about/ranking.