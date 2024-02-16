TXST names new executive director of alumni engagement

Texas State University Vice President for University Advancement Brooks Hull has named Kristi Troxel the new executive director of alumni engagement.

Troxel has served as the university’s director of development and alumni engagement since January 2022. She assumes her new role immediately. A TXST alum herself, Troxel earned her B.A. in anthropology in 2007.

“Kristi is a proven leader for Texas State and University Advancement. I am confident in her leadership and excited to see the continued success of our alumni engagement programs,” Brooks Hull, vice president for University Advancement, said.

As executive director of alumni engagement, Troxel will continue to develop strategies to cultivate strong relationships with the institution’s alumni and donor community. She will also work closely with various stakeholders, including alumni, donors, faculty, staff and volunteers, to foster lifelong connections, promote philanthropic support and enhance the institution's reputation through effective alumni engagement initiatives.

“Working with Bobcat alumni over the past several years has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Troxel said. “It’s a tremendous honor to take the next step in serving our alumni as executive director.

“With the leadership of President Damphousse, the momentum we have right now at Texas State is unlike anything I’ve experienced in my years as a Bobcat,” she said. “I am excited to get to work with our volunteers and partners to engage our network of more than 230,000 alumni as we celebrate the 125th anniversary this year.”

As a TXST student-athlete, Troxel lettered all four years she played on the Bobcat soccer team. She has served on the TXST Athletic Alumni “T” Association Board of Directors since 2016.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity for Kristi,” said Don Coryell, director of Athletics at TXST. “She has a comprehensive understanding of alumni relations and an unwavering commitment to the Bobcats. As a former student-athlete, she has always been a strong advocate for our Athletics Department and university as a whole.

Coryell has been impressed by Troxel's performance.

“I have witnessed firsthand over the years in her various roles within the university her ability to build relationships and lead,” he said. “She is extremely well respected within the Texas State community, and I look forward to her forging even stronger connections with our alumni and guiding our efforts into a promising future.”

Troxel started her career at TXST in 2009 as an undergraduate admissions counselor. She joined the TXST Alumni team in 2012 as associate director, a position she held for six years with primary responsibility for alumni tailgate events, regional networks and the Distinguished Alumni Gala. In 2018 she was promoted to director of development, a job that involves working with donors to create scholarship opportunities for students.

“We are unanimously supportive of Kristi Troxel in her new role as executive director, Alumni Engagement,” the Texas State Alumni Association Board of Directors said. “Her wealth of experience and continued partnership have all the markers for success.”