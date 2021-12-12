Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

TXST professor, medical expert discusses Omicron variant, vaccines

Sun, 12/12/2021 - 5:00am

Dr. Rodney Rohde believes those who’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 will be mostly protected from the Omicron COVID-19 variant. But Rohde, a professor and chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program at Texas State University, said data regarding Omicron is ongoing and rapidly changing.“Will there be breakthrough ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021