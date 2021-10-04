TXST receives gold award from Texas Veterans Commission

The Texas Veterans Commission awarded Texas State University with a gold designation in its first-ever Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award.

The award, which was established by the State of Texas, honors universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military connected students.

TVC awards three levels of recognitions — gold, silver and bronze — to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families.

TVC takes into consideration a variety of criteria aimed to highlight the various education and ancillary services offered by an institution. According to Texas State, each application is evaluated as to the existence and quality of:

A centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance and information.

An institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans.

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program; admissions and enrollment policies for veterans.

New student orientation and courses for veterans

A student organization for veterans.

Academic support services for students who are veterans.

Mental health and disability services.

A housing policy that applies to veterans.

Faculty and staff training on issues affecting students who are veterans.

Career services for students who are veterans.

Any other criteria considered necessary or appropriate by the commission.

TXST said all public institutions of higher education in the state, including colleges and universities, were invited to submit application packages for recognition of the support services provided to student veterans and military-connected students.

The Texas Legislature authorized the award to promote best practices and recognize institutions of higher education for excellence in providing education and related services to student veterans and military-connected students.

For more information on the award visit the TVC website at www.tvc.texas.gov.

Information provided by Texas State University