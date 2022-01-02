TXST requires negative COVID tests for students living on campus

Texas State University students living in on-campus housing and the Bobcat Village Apartments will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to moving in. Students, faculty and staff received an email from university president, Dr. Denise Trauth, requesting the campus community to take a COVID-19 test before returning from the holiday break.

According to the email, “After discussion with Dr. Carranco and the President’s Cabinet, the university requests that all Texas State University students, faculty, and staff get tested for COVID-19 before returning to our campuses for the spring semester. COVID-19 PCR or antigen tests may be used -- including at-home antigen tests. Testing should be performed within 72 hours (3 days) prior to returning to our campuses.”

The message mentioned that throughout the break, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Emilio Carranco had been monitoring COVID-19 transmission and infection data related to the Omicron variant.

While those who are vaccinated and have received the booster shot are protected, they can still contract the virus and display either no symptoms or symptoms that resemble the common cold.

“It is critical that we protect our university community by taking the steps we know work to mitigate the spread -- get vaccinated and boosted if eligible, get tested, report positive results to Bobcat Trace, and wear a mask, especially when indoors in crowded spaces,” the email stated.

The campus-wide email also went on to provide information regarding free COVID-19 testing sites around San Marcos and surrounding areas. The testing sights near the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be open starting Jan. 3, 2022.

The LBJ Student Center MD Diagnostic testing center is currently open and individuals have the option to register for a test online or walk up for testing.

Prior to the break, Trauth sent an email that encouraged students, staff and faculty returning for the spring semester to continue to test regularly.

The university will continue to monitor the situation and provide formal updates regarding course delivery, university operations, and health and safety measures during the incoming week. agonzales@sanmarcosrecord.com

