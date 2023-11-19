TXST University is sending Strutters to participate in Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebration

The award-winning and iconic Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. traveling up Chicago’s legendary State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street featuring the return of the beloved giant balloons. This free family tradition, now in its 89th year, showcases talent from across the nation. A highlight of the 2023 parade will be a performance by the Texas State University Strutters from San Marcos, according to a press release from parade officials.

'The Strutters are truly a legacy like no other, and we’re ecstatic to have them back in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade,” said Daniel Mulka, executive director of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

The parade will also feature the country’s top marching bands, including Tennessee State University, Minnesota State University–Mankato, and festive floats, staged performances, equestrian units, cultural performance troupes, and inflatables, all led by celebrity hosts and a special visitor from the North Pole–offering a celebration with jolly sights and sounds for attendees of all ages.

This year’s Parade will be co-hosted by actors Jen Lilley [Days of Our Lives, B&B Merry, Paris Christmas Waltz] and Jesse Hutch [Batwoman, B&B Merry, Blessings of Christmas].

Pluto TV will live stream this year’s parade.

As a pioneer of FAST, Pluto TV’s signature style of curation, with hundreds of channels and categories programmed daily, is a known catalyst that sparked acceleration and fandom around free, ad-supported streaming television.

For more information and updates about the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, visit www.chicagothanksgivingparade. com.