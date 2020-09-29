United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties reimagines annual TASTE fundraiser

The United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties is adapting its annual TASTE fundraiser amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way has teamed up with Bandwango — a Utah-based company — to hold a culinary tour of local restaurants throughout Hays and Caldwell counties for its TASTE TOUR 2020.

Rather than host its annual in-person event where guests have an opportunity to sample local culinary options, United Way supporters can purchase a digital TASTE TOUR 2020 passport for $35 at taste.unitedwayhaysco.org. Passports can be redeemed at a multitude of local restaurants throughout October, November and December.

Over 20 restaurants are participating in the event. The United Way said several local shopping spots will provide coupons that are exclusive to passport holders.

“We knew that TASTE would have to look a lot different this year due to COVID-19. Never did we think that our community, our country and the world would be facing a challenge like the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Harper, United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties president and CEO. “We are seeing more and more of our community members reach out for help paying bills, finding childcare, and putting food on their table.

“We wanted to create an experience that would not only raise critical dollars for our partner programs and agencies helping those in need but would drive business to our local restaurants who are hurting because of the pandemic,” Harper added. “They have supported us through their participation in TASTE the last 10 years and now it is our turn to help support them.”

Vendors participating include: Brooklyn’s Down South; Cody’s Restaurant Bar & Patio, Figaro’s Pizza and Pub; Los Olivos Market, Buda; Market Street Café; Mochas and Javas; North Street Beer Bar & Curry Shop; Palmer’s Restaurant Bar & Courtyard; Rolling in Thyme & Dough; Texas Roadhouse; ThunderCloud Subs; Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery; Two P’s & Calli’s Boutique; Water 2 Wine; and Weusi Wellness Café. The United Way is working on adding additional restaurants.

All proceeds from TASTE TOUR 2020 benefit United Way of Hays and Caldwell Counties programs and partner agencies, including the Greater San Marcos Youth Council, Meals on Wheels, Girls Empowerment Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hays County Food Banks, San Marcos Public Housing Authority and Any Baby Can, among others.

According to the United Way, 50,000 Hays and Caldwell County residents used programs and services funded by the organization last year.

“This event is a chance to have fun and try new restaurants while supporting your community,” Harper said. “For the cost of your passport you not only get great culinary experiences, but you also get the satisfaction of knowing that your contributions go towards creating significant lasting changes in our community.”

TASTE TOUR 2020 is presented by Kissing Tree and has received generous donations from H-E-B, Ozona National Bank, Lindsey Hill Development and Texas Regional Bank. Sponsorships are still available contact the United Way at www.unitedwayhaysco.org or email michelle.harper@uwhays.org

Tickets for the event are now on sale.