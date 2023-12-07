University is preparing for Fall Commencement Friday, Saturday

More than 2,800 candidates for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees are expected to cross the stage during six commencement ceremonies to be held at Texas State University on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9.

All commencement ceremonies will be held in Strahan Arena at the University Events Center. Additional information is available at txst.edu/commencement.

Degree candidates from the College of Education and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 8.

Degree candidates from the College of Liberal Arts and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 8.

Degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Health Professions and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 8.

Degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts and Graduate College will attend the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 9.

Degree candidates from the College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 9. Degree candidates from the McCoy College of Business and Graduate College will attend the 6 p.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 9.