University Sales Center Alliance names TXST's Smart as outstanding dean Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:00am The University Sales Center Alliance announces that Dr. Denise Smart, Dean of McCoy College of Business at Texas State University, has been named as the Outstanding Dean for 2020 by the University Sales Center Alliance. The USCA is a consortium of 58 member schools who work towards its mission of