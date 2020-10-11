Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
University Sales Center Alliance names TXST's Smart as outstanding dean

Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:00am

The University Sales Center Alliance announces that Dr. Denise Smart, Dean of McCoy College of Business at Texas State University, has been named as the Outstanding Dean for 2020 by the University Sales Center Alliance. The USCA is a consortium of 58 member schools who work towards its mission of ...

