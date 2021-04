Eleven Texas State University programs have just been announced among the Best Graduate School Rankings for 2022 by U.S. News and World Report. Texas State's top graduate program placements nationally came in Criminology, which was tied for 26th; Health Care Management, tied for 55th; and Physical Therapy, which was tied for ...

