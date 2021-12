There’s been idle chatter around the downtown Square about its return. Social media has been set abuzz about its revival. It’s true — Valentino’s is back, well almost.“We’ve gotten our construction permits from the city,” said an excited co-owner, Cody Taylor. “We’re estimating an 8-to-10-week construction timeline if all things ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!