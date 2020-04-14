Visiting mom on Easter takes creative turn

Pat Golson, resident at Brook-dale San Marcos, isn’t unlike many seniors when it comes to wanting to visit with loved ones. But amid the COVID-19 outbreak, facilities, like the one she lives in, are forced to restrict visitors for the safety of her and other residents.

But despite that, the matriarch of the family has been able to visit with family members in a creative way thanks to her three daughters.

“We’ve been planning Mamas 95th birthday party on May 20,” said Judy Williams, the oldest of the three daughters. “We were going to use the room inside, but I guess some of us will be out here, (outside) staying 6 feet apart.”

Daughter Mary McBeth said her mother has been doing well under the circumstances.

“She been taking it really well, we were worried she might get upset but she hasn’t,” McBeth said. “I explained to her about the pandemic.”

But daughter Debra Mercer said it’s been tough on the trio of sisters.

“It has been very emotional because we’re used to going in and being with her every day,” she said.

Jessie Wiens, sales and marketing manager for Brookdale, said they’ve been working tirelessly to engage while maintaining all CDC social distancing guidelines.

“We have created a family connection lounge — a comfortable seated area for families to chat with their loved ones through a large window,” Wiens said. “Zoom, Google Duo, Skype, Facetime appointments are available for families to connect with their loved ones.”

She said they’ve also created hallway bingo.

“We have tables spread across the hallway — 8 feet apart, one person per table. We use a microphone so all can hear,” Wiens said. “We have converted our common areas to additional dining rooms so residents can sit one person per table, following social distancing guidelines, but still enjoy a restaurant style meal, three times a day.

She said they have “Fun Door Deliveries,” a rolling happy hour cart and ice cream cart equipped with music as well as “B-Safe Bingo” where resident’s complete tasks in their apartments and receive a prize if they get a BINGO.

“We’re doing everything possible to get through these very difficult times,” added Wiens. "Hopefully we can get back to normal soon.”