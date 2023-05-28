Walking across the stage

Meet the San Marcos High School Class of 2023.

They excel at athletics: stellar athletes this year achieved record-breaking honors in baseball, basketball and dance.

They won countless academic awards and accumulated $9 million in college scholarships.

Of those receiving diplomas Friday, 15 are already college graduates, receiving their associate degrees from Coastal Bend College in Beeville as part of an inaugural program.

They survived COVID-19 and maintained strong, albeit masked friendships even while separated at homebased silos.

They bleed the very best shade of purple.

They are the Rattlers. They are the Class of 2023.

The graduation was held on the campus of Texas State University at the Strahan Colliseum in front of an often cheering and applauding crowd of proud parents, fellow students and friends.

On hand to greet and confer diplomas on this exceptional group of students was a be-robed group of district and other school officials, coaches and teachers.

SMCISD Superintendent Michael A. Cardona, Board of Trustees President Clementine Cantu, and their new principal, Cynthia Rinehart, each lauded those seated before them.

Prior to serving as interim principal of the high school, she came to the district with 34 years of public education experience, and positions at four high schools with enrollments in excess of 3,000 students. She holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a master of education degree from Trinity University in San Antonio.

Rinehart commended the students before her and listed their accomplishments, noting the trailblazing efforts undertaken by these students from freshman year on.

Then it was time for the students to get what they had waiting so long for: to hear their names called and to walk forward and receive a diploma. Some wore cords, some had medals, some had stoles of various colors to identify various achievements. With accoutrement or not, a graduation is a unique and special time for young people–more so for these students who have faced so much uncertainty and changes in their academic pathways.

Many of their teachers said they have watched these students grow and mature from kindergarten, to elementary and middle schools in San Marcos.

For valedictorian Ashley Bailey, his family sat above the stage and waited for him to speak and then cheered loudly as he crossed the stage to receive his diploma. His mom, Cheryl Halla, his stepfather, Carl Bunge Halla, his father, Jesse Bailey, and his sisters, Bella Bailey and Megan Crawford had a printed sign that they held up as Ashley reached out to accept his diploma.

He is planning to study climate issues beginning a goal toward a PH.D. at Duke University in the Fall.

But in this crowd of graduates, there are new nursing aides, new EMS professionals, and one certified cosmetologist with others soon set to take their exams. There are 16 OSHA-certified construction specialists who will soon be heading to work. One student plans to be an entrepreneur and start a photography and graphics business. Some are going to universities, and many are going to community college. A few plan to join the military having worked hard through their cadet status in the Air Force Junior ROTC. Others marched in the band.

Each represents a life poised for living in the best way possible.