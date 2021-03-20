WELCOMING MARCH MADNESS: Texas State hosts NCAA women's basketball tournament first round games

Excitement’s building as tip-off for the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament nears.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the entire tournament will take place in cities along I-35 from Austin to San Antonio — the Alamo City site of the eventual champion.

But before then, smackdab in the middle of the two metropolitan cities, sits San Marcos — home of course to Texas State University and where a fair amount of first round tournament action will take place.

It’s safe to figure local businesses should see a spike in business during this time as 12 teams will play in San Marcos between March 21-22.

But even more importantly is the exposure San Marcos will receive as people visit the city.

“The folks coming though might have their eyes opened about making San Marcos a future home for themselves or for their business,” said Jason Giulietti, president of the Greater San Marcos Partnership. “So, the visibility it gives us is fantastic. It's a national spotlight. When you come into our communities, you're seeing cranes, activity and vibrancy, which you may not be seeing where these folks are coming from.”

Giulietti said that's a window of opportunity for San Marcos more so than anything else.

“Who knows, there could be an executive that's a parent of one of these players that says I want to explore this community as a future home,” he added.

“There will be people in town because of the tournament — there will be an effect to a degree — it won’t be as much as if we were allowing all of the fans we could. But there will be a good amount that will stay in the hotels that will come downtown. It'll be a good thing.”

In San Antonio some estimates show visitors are expected to spend about $27.2 million during the event and predict an influx of 35,000 hotel room nights and more than 15,000 visitors according to a report by KSAT.

Texas State’s Strahan Arena seats about 10,000 fans for basketball. Only the teams playing in San Marcos and invited guests will be allowed to attend Sunday and Monday's games.

“It is a great honor for our community to host the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament,” said Jason Mock, President of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is an honor that has never taken place and probably will never take place again. Over the last year, our local businesses have struggled to keep their doors open, just like many across the state and nation. Hosting part of the tournament will hopefully be a slam dunk to our local economy.”

LINE UP AT TXST

March 21

No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech - 11 a.m.

No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State - 3 p.m.

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State - 6:30 p.m.

March 22

No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers - 11 a.m.

No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga - 3 p.m.

No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas - 7 p.m.