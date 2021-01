It’s the talk, err, rather the smell around town that’s drawn the ire of San Marcans. Many residents have inquired about a foul odor over the past few weeks surrounding the area near Interstate 35 between Mc-Carty Lane and State Highway 123. The City of San Marcos has identified the source ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!