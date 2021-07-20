WICKED WEATHER: Monday thunderstorms bring strong winds, rain, damage

Thunderstorms rolled into the San Marcos area Monday afternoon, unleashing a downpour of rain and heavy winds. While intense rains fell around the city, the National Weather Service estimated approximately an inch of rain fell between Monday and Tuesday. The severe weather caused power outages and downed trees. San Marcos Electric Utility responded to outages and downed trees around North LBJ, Craddock Avenue, East Holland Street, North Comanche Street, West Hutchison Street and parts of the downtown area, according to the City of San Marcos.

Above, a sinkhole developed near Hill Country Apartment, 1250 N. LBJ Dr. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter