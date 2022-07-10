Wildfire in Dripping Springs 100% contained as of Saturday

A wildfire in Dripping Springs is 100% contained after burning approximately 257 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of Saturday morning, the blaze which began Wednesday afternoon had been contained. Firefighters and first responders from across the region battled the fire that began burning at Storm Ranch. The North Hays Fire Department responded to the blaze — officially named the Gatlin Creek Fire — after the call at around 3 p.m.

“Fire crews will remain on the ranch for the next several days to ensure the flames are completely out,” Hays County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus said.

Wobus said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Approximately 10 homes were under an evacuation order which was lifted at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Nearly 20 agencies responded to the Gatlin Creek Fire, including Wimberley Fire Department, Buda Fire Department, Kyle Fire Department, South Hays Fire Department, San Marcos/Hays County EMS, Hays County CERT, Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Pedernales Fire Department, STAR Flight, Canyon Lake Fire Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Blanco County ESD 2 Fire Department, Round Mountain Fire Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management alongside North Hays Fire and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“With the massive support from regional responders, firefighters were able to prevent further spread and damage from the fire,” Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith said. “Hays County is appreciative of the help from all of the local departments and organizations, as well as those from state agencies. I’d like to specifically recognize the brave men and women of Hays County ESD 6 (North Hays Fire Department) who first responded to the event and remain there to protect our community.”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the response from neighboring agencies was impressive.

“We thank each and every first responder who helped with the wildfire,” Becerra said. “Their efforts and hard work made all the difference in containing the blaze.”