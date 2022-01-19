Winter weather advisory in effect through Friday morning

Hays County is under a winter weather advisory through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory at 3 a.m. on Thursday, which spans until Friday at 6 a.m.

A cold front blew through San Marcos overnight and a weak disturbance will lead to the possibility of a wintry mix on Thursday, according to NWS. There’s a 50% chance of rain and sleet throughout the day, mainly after 12 p.m. Temperatures will climb to above freezing in the upper 30s but NWS forecasts temperatures in the mid 20s Thursday night into Friday morning. A chance of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain exists Thursday night.

NWS said there will be little to no accumulations of ice or snow, models suggest that there will be a few bands of locally higher precipitation totals over 1/10 with significant icing potential.”

NWS stated that anyone planning to venture outdoors should be ready for ice accumulations to be possible on exposed surfaces such as elevated sidewalks, bridges and overpasses.

The Texas Department of Public Safety offered several tips to stay safe on the road during winter weather:

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions from the National Weather Service before traveling.

Avoid traveling when sleet, freezing rain or snow is predicted, and monitor road conditions by visiting Drive Texas or calling 800-452-9292.

DPS says if someone must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach the destination.

Share your travel plans with a friend or family member so someone knows the route you’re taking.

Drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others on icy roads as drivers may need additional room to stop.

Do not use cruise control. Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas.

Be aware that ice accumulates on bridges and overpasses before drivers may see it on roads, so approach them more slowly in winter weather.

Watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stop light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

DPS also encourages drivers to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles such as “blanket or sleeping bag; extra clothes, gloves and a hat; cell phone, radio, flashlight, extra batteries and phone charging cord; first aid kit and a pocket knife; high-calorie, non-perishable food and bottled water; a bag of sand or cat litter to provide traction for tires; a windshield scraper, tool kit, booster cables, tow rope and a shovel; and jumper cables.”