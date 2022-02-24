Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area celebrates Hays County Workforce Center with ribbon cutting

A crowd of Hays County and San Marcos community leaders gathered at Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area’s Hays County Workforce Center for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Wednesday’s event marked a celebration of the building, which aims to help WSRCA provide resources to job seekers and employers. The Hays County Workforce Center opened in February 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the opportunity to commemorate the building’s grand opening.

Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, said workforce centers like the Hays County Workforce Center are where “a great deal” of work is done to provide resources to those looking for jobs and employers.

“Our workforce center here in San Marcos is an economic driver for the community and gives our neighbors the opportunity to achieve the American dream,” Fletcher said. “By combining services such as vocational, rehabilitation, childcare, veteran services, business and talent development, we offer a one-stop shop to sustain our regional workforce and fuel the economic recoveries of our communities.”

The Hays County Workforce Center, located at 4794 Transportation Way, Building 5 in San Marcos, is a 14,000 square foot facility. WSRCA, which serves a nine-county area of Bastrop, Hays, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Lee, Llano and Williamson counties, works to “build an employer-driven workforce system that meets the demands of a global economy,” according to its mission statement.

WSRCA provides job seekers with job fairs, 24-hour customer service, childcare and early child education services.

Greater San Marcos Partnership President Jason Giulietti said having a quality workforce is the driving force of economic development.

“Having an adequate workforce and one that can be successful short term and long term for businesses is the lifeblood of every decision that’s being made right now to attract companies to Texas, and certainly to this corridor,” Giulietti said. “And being at the tip of the spear of this, we could appreciate more having this center sit here in our backyard and have this resource here for new businesses coming here. But equally as important … our existing business and working to make sure those that are here with roots continue to be successful.”

Jason Mock, President and CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, said partnerships like Workforce Solutions help make the Hays County and San Marcos communities stronger.

“It really comes down to one word: partnerships,” Mock said. “I think in the end, this community is based on partnerships. Strong partnerships from our chambers of commerce across the county, strong partnerships with our school districts, strong partnerships with our workforce team, and Gary Job Corps and so many others, Texas State, and what it makes is that this region and this center in this community is vital for those strong partnerships to flourish.”

WSRCA board Chair Frank Leonardis said the Hays County Workforce Center has been a “great asset to this community.”

“We believe that Hays County and our rural capital area is one of the best places in the country to live, work and do business,” Leonardis said. “We want to spread the word that our region boasts an incredibly skilled workforce that’s ready to attract enterprise to Texas. By focusing on the needs of employers, we help give our rural capital communities the competitive edge necessary to draw business here and compete.”