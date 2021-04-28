Workforce Solutions sets kick off for strategic plan

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area (WSRCA) is hosting a kickoff for its strategic workforce plan for Hays and Caldwell counties.

By joining virtually on May 11 at 11 a.m., residents can join the Workforce Matters Coalition and provide input and guide workforce development efforts locally. The webinar will provide more information about the strategic plan and how it will be put into motion in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

WSRCA says this is an opportunity to empower the workforce of local industries, and help fuel the economic recovery of the local region.

You can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BKi2RG8gSLGtS4shL5ebMg

The WSRCA strategic plan came out in late March, one year after COVID-19 began, resulting in an increase in unemployment nationwide, including in Hays County.

The strategic plan is focused on enhancing community collaboration around workforce development to amplify the impact of workforce initiatives and programs across the region, and is tailored to reflect the needs of each distinct economy and workforce.

In Hays County, the industry with the second highest unemployment rate after the pandemic was the food preparation and serving related occupations at 11.8% up from a five year annual average of 3.4%.

The highest industry unemployment rate, and the industry whose jobs were most impacted by the pandemic was the personal care and service occupations at 12.4%, up from a five year annual average of 6.6.%

These jobs include animal trainers, animal caretakers, ushers, lobby attendants, ticket takers, amusement and recreation attendants, locker room attendants, entertainment attendants, entertainment workers, barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, makeup artists, theater performers, manicurists and pedicurists, skincare specialists, concierges, childcare workers, fitness trainers, recreation workers and residential advisors.

Hays County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.9% in December 2020 to 5.7% in February 2021, recovering from a nearly 9 point jump at the beginning of the pandemic when it rose from 3.8% in March 2020 to 12.3% in April 2021.

One key element of the strategic plan is self-sufficient employment. WSRCA aims to achieve this goal by building greater career awareness and connections between job seekers and employers in the region.