Youth Tour program is now accepting 2024 applications

Since 1966, Pedernales Electric Cooperative has participated in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour program. This year, PEC stated it looks forward to selecting 10 high school students to attend the trip of a lifetime in Washington, D.C. where they will join more than 1,500 students from electric cooperatives across the country. PEC Youth Tour delegates will visit historical sites, meet their representatives and create lifelong friendships.

“We’re honored to provide this incredible opportunity to students across our service territory,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist. “What we continue to hear from past participants is that the trip is life changing–whether by opening doors and building relationships, or simply by showing students what’s possible.'

The deadline to apply is Jan. 4, 2024. PEC delegates selected for Youth Tour will attend the trip June 16-23, 2024. While on the trip they will have the opportunity to tour historical sites, including Arlington National Cemetery, Capitol Hill, the Lincoln Memorial, Mount Vernon, the Smithsonian Institution, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Washington National Cathedral and more. Youth representatives will meet local political representatives and learn more about local and national government, and create lifelong friendships with students from all around the country.

To be considered, students must have completed their high school sophomore, junior, or senior year by June 2024, and have a parent or legal guardian who is a PEC member in good standing. Students must also be available to attend the trip June 16-23.

Those wishing to be considered should respond to two short-answer questions and provide a current resume by Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Students are invited to learn more and apply at pec.coop/youthtour.