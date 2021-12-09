Z’Tejas Southwest Grill Coming to Kyle

Kyle residents will be able to enjoy a new restaurant next year that was first established at the historic Sixth Street in downtown Austin. The Kyle Economic Development Department announced a Z’Tejas Southwest Grill location will open in Kyle in late 2022.

The announcement came during the Kyle City Council’s meeting on Monday. Kyle City Council awarded Z’Tejas the city’s first restaurant incentive by approving a 100% sales and property tax rebate for the first 3 years.

“As Kyle continues to expand, residents want not only more dining options, but more unique options,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “And we are thrilled for Z’Tejas to be awarded the very first restaurant incentive and choosing to locate in the City of Kyle with a unique and elevated concept.”

The incentive awarded to the restaurant was created by the city council to fill a gap in the community and Z’Tejas’ concept met the goals and purpose of the incentive program. The restaurant will initiate an approximate $4 million capital investment in the Kyle area and create 50+ new jobs.

According to a press release from the City of Kyle, “The restaurant will be approximately 4,500 square feet inside with a 2,000 square feet wrap-around patio. The Kyle location will be in the Dry River District, a mixed-use commercial development anchored by EVO Entertainment and Home Depot, and will be the first property that Z’Tejas owns outright — a milestone for the company.”

The Kyle restaurant will be the concept’s third open location in Texas, and fifth nationwide. Similar to the other locations, the Z’Tejas in Kyle will feature a sleek, modern design with an open dining room and a large bar as the focal point.

“This is an incredibly momentous project for our company because we are in complete ownership and control of this location from the very start,” Z’Tejas CEO Robby Nethercut said. “We’re excited to join a new community and spread the spirit of Z to the citizens of Kyle.”

For additional information regarding the restaurant, visit ZTejas.com. For questions and other information from the Kyle Economic Development Department, call 512-262-3926 or visit KyleED.com.